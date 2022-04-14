THOMASVILLE — Mr. Ralph Gray Johnson, 79 of Thomasville, passed away on April 14, 2022 after a brief illness.
Ralph was born to James Virgil Johnson and Mittie Veigh Kennedy Johnson on June 20, 1942.
After serving proudly in the US Army, Ralph founded Johnson Veneer company in 1969 and operated it successfully with his brother, Clayton until he retired in 2002. After his retirement you could find him either riding on his tractor, fishing at his private pond, having breakfast with the “committee” discussing current politics or playing cards with his friends.
Ralph was a lifetime member of Zion United Church of Christ and a member of Hasty Volunteer Fire Department for 43 years. He was the first Junior Fire Fighter in the department rising to Assistant Chief and Chief. He extended his service to the department by serving on the board of directors. He was awarded Fire Fighter of the year twice during his tenure.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia “Pat” Hunt Johnson, daughter Karen Johnson Jenkins and husband Scott, and brother Clayton Johnson and wife Linda, brother-in-law, Wayne Hunt, sister-in-law, Audrey Hunt, along with several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Broadus Johnson, Billy Johnson, and Wade Johnson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in Thomasville with Rev. Gary Phaup officiating. Interment will follow at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Piedmont Crossing, Hospice of the Piedmont, High Point Medical Center and all of his friends and family who made time to sit with him over the past few weeks during the decline in his health.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Zion UCC Cemetery Fund or Hospice of the Piedmont.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
