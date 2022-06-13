HIGH POINT — Ralph Brantley Aiken passed into Glory on Friday June 10 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 18, 1933 in Durham, NC to Audrey Tessie Jarvis Aiken and Robert Lee (RL) Aiken. He was a graduate of High Point High School in 1953. He was a Veteran and loved his country. He served in the US Navy from 1953-1957 and also in the US Air Force from 1958 until 1961. After his time in the military he then attended and graduated from the Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It was then that his career in the furniture industry began. His career included such important manufacturers as Drexel Heritage and Tomlinson Furniture. He then branched out on his own and had a successful career as a freelance designer. In 1952 he met the one and only love of his life, Bobbie Ann Frye. They were joined in holy matrimony on Sept. 6, 1958. He had three daughters Ann Elizabeth (Beth) Aiken of Midway, NC, Julie Aiken Cribb (Karl) of Hiram, Georgia and Amy Aiken Cox (Stewart) of Matthews, NC. He had 7 Grand Children and 6 Great Grand Children. He is survived by his sister Glenda Aiken Brown (Buddy). He was a faithful member of Oak View Baptist Church where served The Lord through his voice in the choir.
He lived a life of dedication to his family, his country and God. He will always be remembered as someone who chose to give of his time and energy to others with no expectations of any return. He loved his wife and family and truly set the standard for others as the Patriarch of his family. He had a gentle, caring nature about him and was always considered a True Gentleman.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Oak View Baptist Church on Tuesday June 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends will be received following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in his memory to Oak View Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.