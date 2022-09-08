May 5, 1927 —
August 31, 2022
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 6:32 pm
HIGH POINT — Six year World War II Navy veteran, sailor, farmer, hard worker, world traveler, devoted husband of Marianne, loving father of Scott (wife Dawn), and Megan, proud grandfather of Devin and Abby Royle, and Asa and Hannah Royle-Stevens, Rafe died peacefully at Pennybyrn in High Point, N.C. He was the son of the late Hannah Shelly Royle Leiper and John Ashurst Leiper and was born in Philadelphia, PA.
Rafe was proud of receiving his early education in a two-room schoolhouse. He then attended West Chester High School and Temple University. He met Marianne Adele Phillips at the Quarry Swim Club near West Chester, PA., and they married May 16, 1959, in Chadds Ford, PA. Work took them to Cleveland, Ohio, where both their children were born. Their love of travel and adventure led them to exploring the world, from Thailand to Australia, the South Pacific to Peru and Ecuador, the Caribbean,Europe, and the countries of Africa.
Rafe worked for DuPont in Philadelphia, Boston and Cleveland before transferring to Charlotte and living at his cattle farm in Kernersville from 1978 to 2010. His last move was to a cottage at Pennybyrn in High Point. The family thanks all the staff at Pennybyrn who enhanced Rafe & Marianne’s lives over the past 12 years, and the kind and patient nurses and staff at Transitional Rehab in Rafe’s last weeks. There will be no service, per his request, but the family will host a celebration of his life at Pennybyrn in the coming months. If you wish to remember Rafe with a donation, please do so to Piedmont Land Conservancy in Greensboro at www.piedmontland.org, a program near to his heart.
