HIGH POINT — Rachel Ritter Brooks, 85 passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 22, 2022. She was born Nov. 30, 1936 to James Luther and Minnie Etta Ritter in Burlington, NC. She married William Oliver Brooks on Dec. 19, 1958.

Rachel was employed by High Point City Schools and Guilford County Schools as the cafeteria manager for over 20 years.

