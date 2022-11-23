HIGH POINT — Rachel Ritter Brooks, 85 passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 22, 2022. She was born Nov. 30, 1936 to James Luther and Minnie Etta Ritter in Burlington, NC. She married William Oliver Brooks on Dec. 19, 1958.
Rachel was employed by High Point City Schools and Guilford County Schools as the cafeteria manager for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, , sisters Edna Norris, Betty Greeson and Shirley Boaze and brother Jimmy Ritter.
She is survived by her sons William Johnny Brooks and wife Tammy of the home and Tim Brooks, grandchildren Stephanie Bradshaw (Ryan), Drew Linthicum (Jenn), Sean Linthicum (Ashlyn), Timmy Brooks, and Danielle Blackwell (Cody), great grandchildren Peyton and Seth Bradshaw, Kaylee Burdette, Chasitee, Aubree, Nevaeh, Emberley, and Bentley Linthicum, Leland Wilson, Logan and Carson Teague, Chloe and Ryleigh Blackwell and Jazie Brooks, and a brother Dan Ritter (Vy) and her fur baby Princess.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point with the Reverend Bruce Hartgrove officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Stoney Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Burlington.
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.