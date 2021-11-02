HIGH POINT — Rachel Dayvault Wiles, 92, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Pennybyrn.
Born Oct. 8, 1929, in Kannapolis, she was a daughter of the late Carl Henderson Dayvault and the late Grace Estell Griffith Dayvault. She graduated from Cannon High School in Kannapolis, NC, Limestone College in Gaffney, NC, and High Point College in High Point, NC. Rachel was employed by Burlington Industries and retired from Ciba-Geigy Corporation. She also served as church organist/choir director for more than 55 years, sharing her love of music with congregations in Kannapolis, Concord, and Raleigh. Rachael retired after serving Crestwood Presbyterian Church in High Point for more than 30 years.
She enjoyed playing the piano, collecting seashells, and drawing, along with spending time with her many friends and family. Rachael resided at Pennybyrn Retirement Community in her later years.
Rachael is survived by her son, Mark Wiles of Thomasville; grandson, Jem Wiles of Thomasville; granddaughter, Scout Wiles of Bassett, VA; and sister, Rebekah Dayvault Safriet of China Grove.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis with SR. Gabriella Hogan officiating.
The family would like to express gratitude to all the friends and staff at Pennybyrn Retirement Community for making Rachael’s final years memorable and enjoyable.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.pennybyrnliving.org/giving-to-pennybyrn/donate/
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
