HIGH POINT — In Loving Memory of R. Frank Dalton Jr.

Robert Frank Dalton Jr. passed away on June 9, 2023, leaving behind a profound legacy shaped by his passion for cars, architecture, and a lifelong pursuit of historical knowledge. Born in 1946 to Frank and Margaret Dalton, he spent his early years on Hillcrest Drive in High Point, NC.