HIGH POINT — In Loving Memory of R. Frank Dalton Jr.
Robert Frank Dalton Jr. passed away on June 9, 2023, leaving behind a profound legacy shaped by his passion for cars, architecture, and a lifelong pursuit of historical knowledge. Born in 1946 to Frank and Margaret Dalton, he spent his early years on Hillcrest Drive in High Point, NC.
Frank graduated from Woodberry Forest in 1965 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1969. After college he enrolled in North Carolina State University and received a master’s degree in architecture. He practiced architecture in Denver and Vail, Colorado before moving back to High Point to work in the family business, The Alma Desk Company.
In addition to his personal collection of exotic and American made sports cars, Frank founded Carousel 1 in 1998 to celebrate his passion for automotive excellence. Carousel showcased his dedication by producing high-quality diecast 1/18th scale models, specifically focusing on the iconic Indianapolis 500 race cars from the revered "Golden Era." His meticulous attention to detail and commitment to preserving racing history captivated collectors and enthusiasts alike. He particularly enjoyed the many personal relationships he made through this endeavor with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Later, he produced several series of WWII fighter aircraft.
Frank loved to travel in Europe and the United Kingdom, always with a camera and sketchbook in hand. He later turned many of these pen and ink drawings into treasured Christmas cards for family and friends.
Frank is survived by his sister, Lucinda Dalton Macdonald (Taylor), and by his nieces and nephews, Margaret Macdonald, Dalton Macdonald (Carolyn), Worth Macdonald, Eliza Macdonald and will be fondly remembered by all.
The loss of R. Frank Dalton Jr. leaves a void in the lives of all who knew him. His dedication to his passions and his love for cars and architecture will forever inspire those who shared in his journey. May Frank rest in eternal peace, forever surrounded by his family who have already passed on.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held later this summer for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Travis Manion Foundation or High Point University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.