HIGH POINT — R Byron Godfrey (84) died Dec. 3, 2022 at Cone Hospital in Greensboro. He had been a victim of a car accident, the injuries from which he was unable to recover.

Byron was a third generation High Pointer, the only child of Paul and Lena Patterson Godfrey. Surviving are his wife Jo Ellen Brooks Godfrey, his children: Glenn (Ginger), Brooks (Jonathan), and Paula Fox (Brandon); four grandchildren: Jake Godfrey (Daphne), Kaylee Godfrey Hilston (Henry), Alan Fox, and Jane Fox Phelps (Dryden).

