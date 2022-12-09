HIGH POINT — R Byron Godfrey (84) died Dec. 3, 2022 at Cone Hospital in Greensboro. He had been a victim of a car accident, the injuries from which he was unable to recover.
Byron was a third generation High Pointer, the only child of Paul and Lena Patterson Godfrey. Surviving are his wife Jo Ellen Brooks Godfrey, his children: Glenn (Ginger), Brooks (Jonathan), and Paula Fox (Brandon); four grandchildren: Jake Godfrey (Daphne), Kaylee Godfrey Hilston (Henry), Alan Fox, and Jane Fox Phelps (Dryden).
After graduating from High Point High School (Central) in 1956, Byron served in the Air Force from 1959-1963, and graduated from High Point College (University) in 1969. He was the owner/president of Dramatic Draperies for 40 years.
Since childhood, Byron called First Baptist Church his second home. He taught Sunday School, became a deacon at 28, and especially loved singing in the church choir. Byron tried to treat everyone he met as a child of God. After retirement in 2009, he enjoyed volunteering at the hospital, helping people get to medical appointments, writing, and singing. He believed souls passed to the afterlife without gender or skin of any color, and the more we treat each other as equals, the more our soul will feel at home with the Holy Spirit, the soul of God.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Dec.17 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 405 N Main Street, High Point NC 27260. Visitation will be in the dining room following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the music ministry of First Baptist Church or to a cause important to the donor. Online condolences may be made on Byron’s memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Services, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.