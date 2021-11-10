HIGH POINT– Queen Ella Mackie Tillman, 82, was born on April 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Mary Wilson and Robert McFadden, in Olanta, SC. She departed this life on Nov. 6, 2021. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Mackie; her sister, Mary Whitfield; and brothers, Joseph Wilson, Lewis Wilson and Eddie Green.
Queen moved to High Point, NC, in 1958. For years, Queen worked hard, while trusting in the Lord to help raise and care for her family. In 2006, she retired from Leggett and Platt, after 30 years of service. Queen was a faithful member of Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church, where she served on the Missionary Board and enjoyed the fellowship of the wonderful members there. In 2007, she was united in marriage to Hilliard R. Tillman.
Remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 14 years, Hilliard R. Tillman; her daughters, Angela McFadden, Donna Pendergrass and Joquita Mayfield, all of High Point, NC, and Kimberly Mackie, of Charlotte, NC; a granddaughter, who was raised in the home, Tameshia McFadden, of Greensboro, NC; her bonus daughter, Betty Crawford (Ronald), of High Point, NC; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Irvin Minor (Songi), of Wake Forest, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 to 11 a.m. There will be No Public Viewing.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Tillman family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.