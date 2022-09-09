GREAT BRITAIN — April 21, 1926- Sept. 8, 2022
Our deepest condolences to the family of the Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the people of Great Britain.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 7:21 pm
You may sign a register book at any of the following locations until Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC 27262 and Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360.
The book with signatures and condolences will be sent to Buckingham Palace following the funeral.
