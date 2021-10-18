Quchawn D. Holmes

HIGH POINT – Quchawn Desmond Holmes, known to everyone as “Coach Q,” made his earthly entrance on Nov. 20, 1975, to Outher Rucker and the late Cheryl A. Holmes Little. He made his earthly departure on Oct. 9, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Alice Holmes; maternal grandfather, Robert (Bob) Holmes; his paternal grandmother, Agatha Mansel; grandfather, James Mansel; stepfather, Craig Little; grandson, Jay’Cion Oxendine; his maternal aunts and uncles, Cellest (Ralph) Robinson, Dora H. (Josh) Fuller, Roland M. Holmes, Edward L. (Diane) Holmes, Calvin (Janice) Holmes, Ron Dorsett, and David Blue.
Coach Q grew up in High Point, NC, where he grew up with the love of football. He attended St. Luke Lutheran Church, where he was a Boy Scout, and a teammate to other kids who lived in his community. Coach Q attended the public schools of Guilford County, where he was a star football player in high school. He was the only student in his graduating class who received the award for perfect attendance from kindergarten to graduation. After graduation, Coach Q served an enlistment in the United States Marine Corp from 1994 to 2002, where he received an honorable discharge.
After returning to High Point, Coach Q received employment with FurnitureLand South. He volunteered as a coach for many non-profit organizations.
He is survived by his loving wife, Chandrea (Champ) Holmes; his two sons, DeAndre Holmes and DaTron Holmes, all of High Point, NC; three daughters, Chelsea (Bean) Quick, NaChriseya (China Doll) Quick, and Mia (Taz) Davis; eight grandchildren, E’Mari, Sa’Niye, Chosen, Annieaz, Knowledge, Kaesyn, and Legend; one sister, Melanie Little (his slick); other sisters and brothers; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and many friends, including the kids that he has coached.
A funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Temple Memorial Baptist Church, 1458 Cedrow Drive. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 1 p.m. Interment will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Holmes family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
