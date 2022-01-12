ARCHDALE — Prentice “PJ” Johnson, 90, departed this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 10, 2022, following a brief illness.
PJ was born on Dec. 21, 1931, in Lillington, NC, a son of the late C. P. Johnson and Naomi Overby Johnson. His early life was very difficult, with little money or educational opportunities, but he was determined to make a better life for himself and his family. Let it be known to all that he was successful in so many amazing ways! PJ was a soft spoken Christian man who showed his love for God, family and friends through his actions. He strived to help others and he and his late wife, Carolyn, were members of Erwin Church of God, Freeman Mill Road Church of God and Pinecroft Church of God.
PJ had a solid work ethic and liked to stay busy. In 1953, he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Turnage, in Erwin and they moved to Greensboro for a better life. PJ was employed for Frito Lay for 27 years, until the plant closed, and then worked at Marsh Furniture as a skilled cabinet maker. He enjoyed gardening, yard work and camping at the beach with family and friends. PJ and Carolyn showed the love of God daily by helping so many people in so many ways.
PJ was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn; two sisters, Hazel Haire and Peggy Gibson; and a daughter-in-law, Terry Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Rosa Hunt (David); a son, Randy Johnson; a sister, Dorothy Haire; two granddaughters, Jennifer Hohn and Amanda Martinsen; five great-grandchildren, Nathan, Blake, Brooke, Georgia and Shelby Lynn; sister-in law, JoAnne Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of PJ’s life will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Advantage Funeral & Cremations Chapel, by Pastor John Devine III. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to any worthy organization that helps others. The family wishes to thank caregivers Lorrie Blackwell and Catherine Jones for their loving care of PJ.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageArchdale.com for the Johnson family.
