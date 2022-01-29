THOMASVILLE — Pauline “Polly” Wilder Stewart, 96, passed from this life to her eternal reward with the Lord on January 27, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community in Thomasville, NC.
Pauline was born December 3, 1925 in Wake County, the daughter to Avery Burton Wilder and Hattie Morgan Wilder who built a home and 63-acre farm in Bethesda, NC. She graduated in 1943 as high school valedictorian. In 1947 she married veteran Elliot Brown Stewart, both having received B.A. degrees from Wake Forest College. During 1948-1950 at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary she managed the post office and began her career as a beloved elementary school teacher. During 1965-1990 she specialized in remedial reading classes in Archdale, Trinity, and Randleman schools. Polly and Dr. Elliot Stewart, pastor, served in several Baptist churches from 1948 to 1998, including: Trinity Baptist Church in Trinity, NC 1963-1985 and Green St. Baptist Church in Highpoint, NC, 1985-1998. Elliot preceded her in death in 2011.
Also preceding her were her four brothers, Jack, George, Clyde, and Fred Wilder.
Surviving is her daughter, Jeanne Stewart Turner and husband Thomas of Greenville, SC; son, Dr. Paul Wilder Stewart and wife Dawn Dickie Stewart of Chapel Hill, NC; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point, officiated by Chaplain Robert Symanski from Piedmont Crossing and with music by Rev. Mark Loy of Green St. Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community at 100 Hedrick Dr. Thomasville, NC 27360, Green St. Baptist Church at 303 N. Rotary Dr. High Point, NC, 27262 or to Trinity Baptist Church at P.O. Box 9, Trinity, NC 27370. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
