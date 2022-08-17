LEXINGTON — Mrs. Polly Evelyn Harrison Hulin, 81, a resident of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. She was born on Nov. 3, 1940 in Davidson County to the late Willard Harrison and Louise Hunt Harrison. Polly worked many years at Kayby Mills and later on worked in the deli at Food Lion in Thomasville. She enjoyed the mountains and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Harrison.
In April of 1960 she married Walter Ray Hulin, who survives of the home. Also surviving are her two children, Karen Hulin Ivey (Mitchel) and Randy Hulin (Susan), both of Lexington; one sister, Wyona “Cricket” Harrison; four grandchildren, Dwight Davis (Susan), Brandi Leath (Jeremy), Bradley Hulin (Hailey), and Jason Hulin; and four great-grandchildren, Asher, Bria, Grayson, and Avarie.
