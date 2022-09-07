HIGH POINT — Mrs. Phyllis Anne Younts Capps, 86, resident of High Point, died Sept. 6, 2022 at her home.
Phyllis was born Nov. 3, 1935 in Southmont, North Carolina, a daughter to James R. and Trula Younts Harrison. As a resident of this area most of her life, she was a teacher in the public school system for 31 years before retiring in 1991. On June 25, 1955, she married James Modie Capps in High Point, North Carolina and became a faithful “pastor’s wife”, supporting him throughout his 50 years of ministry. They both were members of Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church.
Surviving is her husband, Rev. James Capps and daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Laws of the home; son, Robert Capps and wife Donna of Huntersville; sister, Jean Patterson Morton of Concord; grandchildren, Austin Capps and wife Merritt of Taylorsville and Sydney Capps Dyer and husband Nicholas of Cornelius; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Harrison.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church in High Point with Rev. Jeff Turcotte, Rev. G. Timothy Smith, Rev. Brian Matherlee and Rev. Jerry Lumston officiating. Her interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church at 301 Hickory Chapel Rd. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
