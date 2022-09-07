HPTNWS- 9-8-22 CAPPS, PHYLLIS.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Phyllis Anne Younts Capps, 86, resident of High Point, died Sept. 6, 2022 at her home.

Phyllis was born Nov. 3, 1935 in Southmont, North Carolina, a daughter to James R. and Trula Younts Harrison. As a resident of this area most of her life, she was a teacher in the public school system for 31 years before retiring in 1991. On June 25, 1955, she married James Modie Capps in High Point, North Carolina and became a faithful “pastor’s wife”, supporting him throughout his 50 years of ministry. They both were members of Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church.

