THOMASVILLE — Phyllis Ann Wood Sebastian, 88, of Thomasville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence with her loving children by her side.
Phyllis was born August 16, 1933, in Guilford County, to the late Clyde F. Wood Sr. and Lula Bell Brown Wood. Phyllis was a faithful member of Hillside Park Baptist Church.
She worked many years as a very talented seamstress. Phyllis had a wonderful sense of humor; she was sure to always bring a smile and laugh to all who knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend; she will be missed dearly by many. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Roy “Dickie “Sebastian, and one son, Rickey Wayne Sebastian.
Surviving are her two daughters, Teresa Ward and husband Danny, and Gayle Hulin and husband Tony, both of Thomasville; daughter-in-law, Kathy Gordon Sebastian Moore and husband Jamey; one brother, Clyde F. Wood, Jr. (Mary); one sister, Brenda McPherson; grandchildren, Lauren Jones and husband Barry, Kathryn Jordan, John Ward (Daniel), Katelyn Sebastian (Katie), Matthew “Cord” Sebastian and wife Miranda, and Brad Hulin and wife Love; great-grandchildren, Bailey Jones, Brooke Jones, Jackson “Cole” Sebastian, Kayleigh Sebastian, Jayla Moore, Gage Owenby, Gracee Owenby, Gray Owenby and Emma Hulin.
A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, with Rev. Dr. Steve Chipps officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.