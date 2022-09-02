HIGH POINT — Ms. Phyllis Suggs Hinson, 69, resident of High Point, died August 28, 2022 at her home.
She was born August 3, 1953 in Guilford County, a son to James A. and Dovie Elizabeth Efird Suggs. Phyllis was a resident of this area most of her life. Phyllis worked passionately and selflessly, first as a Registered Nurse and later in a nurse case manager capacity. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful servant of Him all of her days.
Surviving her is a family she loved dearly. They include two daughters, Elizabeth Nicole Hanks (David) of Raleigh and Jessica Stevens of Winston-Salem; brother, James Suggs (Tammy) of Oak Island; sister, Linda Cashman (Steve) of High Point; two grandchildren, Taylor Grace Stevens and Jillian Paige Stevens; a niece, Anna Cashman (Daniel); and three nephews, Graham Suggs (Melissa), Tommy Suggs (Courtney) and Joel Suggs (Emily).
The family will have a private celebration of life. Phyllis's memory may be honored by memorials directed to the Katelyn Joy Beardsley Memorial Fund at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.