HIGH POINT — Ms. Phyllis Suggs Hinson, 69, resident of High Point, died August 28, 2022 at her home.

She was born August 3, 1953 in Guilford County, a son to James A. and Dovie Elizabeth Efird Suggs. Phyllis was a resident of this area most of her life. Phyllis worked passionately and selflessly, first as a Registered Nurse and later in a nurse case manager capacity. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful servant of Him all of her days.

