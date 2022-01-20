HIGH POINT– Phyllis Yvonne Stapler Brown was born August 31, 1954 in Athens, GA to Herman Stapler and Alice Gray Lampkins Freeman. Her family moved to Winston-Salem, NC where she was later raised by her father and stepmother, Ethel Stapler.
Phyllis attended Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.
Her bright smile and infectious personality endeared her to so many and enabled her to prosper in every career she chose. Phyllis became a superstar with Dudley Products as a salesperson, store manager, and recruiter. She moved to Chicago to continue her outstanding work for the company for many years before moving back to Winston-Salem to work with WAIR Radio. Phyllis became a long term dedicated employee for Piedmont Airlines (which later became US Air and then American Airlines) where she worked as a flight attendant and a recruiter. On June 20, 1996, she married the love of her life, Johnny Brown and they built a marriage and partnership second to none.
Phyllis was loved by all, and she showered everyone she met with her love and devotion. She gained her wings on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Stapler; her brother, James Simmons; her brother, Alton Rucker; her stepmother, Ethel Stapler; and her mother, Alice Freeman.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Johnny B. Brown of the home; sisters, Shirley Hopkins (Burnett) and Novis Scippio; brothers, Sherman Freeman, Kenneth Freeman, and Alfred Freeman Jr. all of California; brothers, Henry Rucker, James Thomas Rucker, and sister, Deitra Deneen Stapler-Hulbert of North Carolina. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home Chapel, 822 Carl Russell Ave, Winston-Salem, 27101. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those who cannot attend in person, services will be streamed on Russell Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com.
