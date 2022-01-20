High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.