THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Phyllis Gasque Rheuark, 74, a resident of Valley Circle, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Hospice Home at High Point. She was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in Horry County, SC, to Henry K. Gasque and Alice Todd Gasque. She retired from Hatteras Yachts in High Point, after 30 plus years of service. She was a faithful member of Caraway Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and was an assistant Sunday School teacher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rheuark, on April 27, 2014, whom she married on June 14, 1969; and a sister, Elsie Mae Rabon.
Surviving is her son, Chad Rheuark and wife Wendy, of Thomasville; brother, Phillip Gasque and wife Christine, of Aynor, SC; sisters, Leona Gasque, of Mullins, SC, and Essie Mae Rabon, of Aynor, SC; two grandsons, Chad Ethan Rheuark and Noah Donald Rheuark; and special sister and friend, Brenda Varner, of Thomasville.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Caraway Baptist Church, with Pastor Jim Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Rheuark will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home today from 6 -8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.