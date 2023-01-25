ARCHDALE — Mrs. Phyllis Dianne Butt Gibbs passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who will be missed dearly by all of her family and friends. She was born in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Butt. Her father was a Quaker preacher, and the family lived in a number of locations during Phyllis’s childhood years. In 1965, they moved to Centre Friends Meeting in Greensboro, NC, where she met her future husband, Tom Gibbs Jr. Phyllis and Tom married in 1972, and over the next 51 years raised two children together and were proud to have ten grandchildren. She was active in the Quaker ministry, including her work with the United Society of Friends Women. She also loved crafting, and many of her reed baskets, stuffed snowmen, and other handmade items decorate the homes of countless family members and friends.
