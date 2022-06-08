ARCHDALE — Phyllis Ann Holt, 76, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022 at her daughter’s residence. She had her family close as she ended her life’s journey.
Phyllis was born Oct. 13, 1945 in High Point to the late Tommy Holt and Edith Burton Holt.
In addition to her parents her three siblings, Betty Underwood, Jimmy Holt and Darrell Holt, a great- grandson, Zeek Kellems also preceded her in death.
“Maw” was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Her kind and humble nature will be forever missed.
Phyllis is survived by two loving daughters, Susan Kellems and Vanessa Dale Hankins and her fiancé, Jeff Payne all of Archdale; three grandchildren, Matthew Allen Leonard of Florida, Brooke Ann Kellems of Archdale, Taylor Aaron Hankins of Archdale; great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Hankins. She also loved her many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 5 until 5:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Reverend Tim Steen officiating.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice and OneCare for the love and care shown to Mama and the support they provided to our family during a most difficult time.
Condolences may be shared on Phyllis’ tribute page for the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
