HIGH POINT — Mrs. Phyllis Maxine Andrews Weaver, 83, formerly of High Point, died Jan. 29, 2022, at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem.
She was born March 28, 1938, in Randleman, a daughter to the late Clyde D. and Rosa Leonard Andrews. At an early age, she moved to High Point, where she was a resident for over 60 years. Here, she retired from Jones and Peacock Insurance and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church (now Fairfield Baptist). She also attended Calvary Baptist in King with her son. Phyllis enjoyed painting and spending time with her family, especially at their beach house.
On Jan. 3, 1958, she married Charles Henry Weaver, who preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2018. Also preceding her were two brothers, Don and Wayne Andrews.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Weaver (Sandy) of King, and Scott Weaver, of High Point; and four grandchildren, Colton, Charlie, Hannah and Jennah Weaver.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, with Rev. Kevin Broyhill officiating. A private interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church at 536 S. Main St., King, N.C. 27021. Special thanks is extended to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain Valley Assisted Living, Oak Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation and Liberty Hospice for their loving care given to her during these past years. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
