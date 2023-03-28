HIGH POINT — Phillip "Phil" Welborn, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Phil had a long career in HVAC and worked at G.T.C.C. in maintenance for many years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Phillip "Phil" Welborn, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Phil had a long career in HVAC and worked at G.T.C.C. in maintenance for many years.
A Celebration of Phil's life will be held Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bob Pavlacka. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 7 until 8:30 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Welborn family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.