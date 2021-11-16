GREENSBORO — Phillip (Phil) Farlow, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Greensboro, NC.
He was born in High Point, NC, on May 7, 1937, to John Battle Farlow and Wilma Dickens Farlow. Phil graduated from High Point High School (class of 1955) where he met, later married, and is survived by his high school sweetheart, Judy Boylen Farlow. He enlisted in the NC National Guard, attended OCS, and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lt in 1968. Phil was a skilled mechanical contractor and businessman working at The Hajoca Corporation, Dick and Kirkman, and retired as V.P. of James M. Pleasants Company in Greensboro, NC, where he was an industry leader and developed many enduring friendships.
Phil was a second-generation Master Mason and Shriner belonging to Gate City Lodge 694 in Greensboro. He had a lifelong love of the NC Coast, travel, friends, and most of all, he loved and lived for his family. In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by his brother, JB Jr., of Trinity, NC, son Jeff and wife Lora Farlow of Greensboro, daughter Susan Farlow Turturici (Tony) of Wellington, FL, Grandchildren Adam (Sarah) Farlow, Leah Farlow and fiance Seth, Nicole Turturici, Zack Turturici and fiance Nicole, Cara Farlow Bhatia (Sachin), Great-Grandsons Harrison Battle Farlow and Harden Clark Farlow, and lifelong friends Sam and Kay Edwards of Durham, NC.
The family would like to thank caregivers Pam, Donna, Jeff and Authoricare Hospice for the outstanding care and concern for Phil and family.
Due to continuing concerns about Covid 19, the family will have a private celebration of his passion for life and family at a later time. Friends are encouraged to celebrate Phil’s life through the online guest book at George Brothers Funeral Services of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Authoricare Hospice, or the charity of your choice.
