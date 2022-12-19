HIGH POINT — Phillip Elliott Edwards of High Point, NC, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in Nash County, NC, on March 28, 1937, he was the son of the late Andrew and Doris Winstead Edwards and was married to Barbara Hite Edwards, who survives. Phillip was a United States Army and National Guard veteran. He retired from Allstate Insurance after a 32-year career as an insurance agent in High Point, NC. Phillip was active in the Masons and in the Lions Club. He also was an active member at his church, First Wesleyan. Cherishing many fond memories are his wife, Barbara; daughters, Kimberly Edwards Spicer (Stephen) of Roanoke, VA, and Wendy Edwards Fields (William) of Raeford, NC; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Brittany, Nicholas and Clair and brothers, Van Edwards of Charlotte, NC and William Weppleman of Wake Forest, NC. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Buffalo Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church following burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Buffalo Baptist Cemetery Fund or to the Hospice of Piedmont. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edwards family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.watkinscooperlyon.com or by going to their Facebook page.
