HIGH POINT — Mr. Phillip David Cox, age 82, of High Point, NC passed away quietly at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point on Dec. 10, 2021. Phillip, better known by David to his family and friends, was born Sept. 16, 1939, in High Point, NC. He was the first of two children born to Phillip Byron Cox and Rachel Pierce Cox of Stuart, VA and formerly of Trinity, NC, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Richard Cox and wife, Sue of Woolwine, VA; several cousins and other relatives in VA and NC; and his special friends and caretakers, Van and Margaret Massey, Billy and Susan Koontz, and Jean McDowell, all of High Point, NC.
David enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1965.
David had retired from the City of High Point after 37 years of service as the Lake Warden at the old High Point City Lake Park and the Oak Hollow Lake facility. During his tenure with the City of High Point, David received many awards and certificates from the City of High Point and the State of North Carolina. In 1994, he was recognized by the North Carolina Park Ranger Institute; a state training institution he helped organize and instructed in for many years, as the “Park Ranger of the Year.” In his free time, David was an avid fisherman and an accomplished photographer. David’s true love was his Alma Mater, High Point College; also known as, High Point University. He was a strong and avid supporter of the Purple Panthers of High Point, NC athletic events and other academic endeavors.
A Memorial Service for David will be held at a later date. If you desire to honor David, please do so by contributing to your favorite charity in his memory. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Cox family and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.