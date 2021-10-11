HIGH POINT – Mr. Phillip Asther Ridge, 80, a resident of Providence Place, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1941, in Davidson County, NC, to Asther Venson Ridge and Beulah Raines Ridge. He worked as an upholsterer in the furniture industry and later worked and retired from Varner Company in Furniture Showroom Design and Construction. He loved fishing at the Outer Banks, hunting, and was a true outdoorsman, who loved the lake life at Blues Lake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Ridge; and a sister, Shelby Ridge.
In 1962, he married Nancy Lou Bean, who survives of the home; also surviving are his daughters, Penny Ridge Bell and husband Timothy, of Thomasville, and Amy Ashlaw, of Colorado; brothers, Randy Ridge and wife Angie, of Greensboro, and Tony Ridge, of Archdale; four grandchildren, Sara Parrish, Gracie Bell, Venson Nunnally, and Amber Nunnally; and two great-grandchildren, Eva Parrish and Dax Parrish.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, with Rev. Bynum Orr officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Memorials may be directed to Providence Place, 1765 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262 in C/O Rhonda McBride. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
