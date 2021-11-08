KERNERSVILLE – Mr. Phil Edwin Peacock Sr., 84, a resident of Green Valley Road, Kernersville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Davidson County, NC, to Adam Woodrow Peacock and Violet Cranford Peacock. He retired from Bassett Furniture as a plant manager. After retirement, he owned and operated an outdoor furniture company called Wood Designs by Peacock. He was a US Air Force veteran, having served in Japan, and he was an avid participant in the chili competition at Tanglewood, where he won several awards for his self-proclaimed World Famous Chili.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Peacock Disher.
On March 29, 2020, he married Harriett Elliott Wells, who survives at the home; also surviving are his two sons, Eddie Peacock, of Thomasville, and Timothy Allen Peacock and spouse Greg Evans, of Greensboro; brother, Tony Peacock and wife Judy, of Southmont; step-daughter, Sharon Hillard and husband Tony, of Oak Ridge; and step-granddaughter, Jordan Hillard.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, with Pastor Linda Faltin and Rev. Steven Watkins officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
