HIGH POINT — Peter Chewning Thompson, 70 of High Point passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. The family will greet friends Monday, May 15, 2023 from 2 until 3:30 p.m. in the Asbury Room at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A full obituary may be viewed on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.

