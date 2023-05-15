HIGH POINT — Peter Chewning Thompson of High Point peacefully passed away on May 11, 2023 at the age of 70, surrounded by his family and loved ones. A stranger to no one, he is undoubtedly walking the halls of heaven and stopping at each door to make new friends.
The youngest of three sons of the late Maynard Hamilton Thompson and Statia Kennedy Thompson, Pete was born in Richmond, Virginia and raised in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. As a youth, he was an Eagle Scout and his support of the scouting community endured throughout his adulthood. Pete enjoyed playing sports of all kinds and was an accomplished athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball at Rocky Mount Senior High. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Morehead Scholar, a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and a member of the freshman baseball team.
After graduating college in 1975, he reluctantly left Chapel Hill, one of his favorite places on earth, and moved to High Point to begin his career in the furniture and fabric industry. His lifelong career in the industry included helping to establish the Showtime fabric show and building lasting friendships across the world. Once his children were born, he devoted his life to them completely, attending every sporting event they had and encouraging them to do their best academically. He was a devoted member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and the Wesley 100 Men’s Group, holding leadership roles until recently.
Pete is survived by his wife, Jo Schute Thompson of High Point, and four children: Tyler Thompson of New York City, Kennedy Thompson of Richmond, Mary Keever of High Point and Betsy Cottam of Raleigh. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Elly Keever and Francy Keever, whom he loved very much. Pete is also survived by his two brothers, Butch Thompson and wife Kay of Georgia, Ken Thompson and wife Kathylee of Charlotte and several nieces and nephews whom he loved and supported like they were his own children.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
