HIGH POINT — Peter Chewning Thompson of High Point peacefully passed away on May 11, 2023 at the age of 70, surrounded by his family and loved ones. A stranger to no one, he is undoubtedly walking the halls of heaven and stopping at each door to make new friends.

The youngest of three sons of the late Maynard Hamilton Thompson and Statia Kennedy Thompson, Pete was born in Richmond, Virginia and raised in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. As a youth, he was an Eagle Scout and his support of the scouting community endured throughout his adulthood. Pete enjoyed playing sports of all kinds and was an accomplished athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball at Rocky Mount Senior High. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Morehead Scholar, a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and a member of the freshman baseball team.

