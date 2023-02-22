HIGH POINT — Peter August Mahler, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Pennybyrn at Maryfield on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Peter founded PAM Trading Corporation in 1983. He traveled the world and made many friends along the way. Peter was a self-taught engineer and held the first patent for a ladies' pantyhose knitting machine. In all, he held over 40 patents in the knitting machine industry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
