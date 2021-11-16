HIGH POINT — Mr. Edward Perry Weaver Sr., 87, resident of Surfside Beach, SC, died Nov. 15, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living in High Point.
Perry was born Sept. 27, 1934 in Guilford County, a son to Ernest and Effie Ridge Weaver. He was a resident of the Lexington area most of his life where he worked as a maintenance supervisor in manufacturing. In 1996, he moved to Surfside Beach where he remained until several months ago. Perry was a perfectionist who loved working with his hands, always looking for the next “project.”
Surviving is his son, Edward Weaver Jr. and wife Kathy of Oak Ridge, NC; and two grandchildren, Edward “Trey” Weaver III and Karley Elaine Weaver. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Weaver and his sister, Jane Agner.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point with Chaplain Rick Charles officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
