CLEMMONS — Mrs. Penny Lee Collins Brady, 78, passed away, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Born Sept. 1, 1944, in Guilford County, Penny was the daughter of the late Leon and Margaret Leonard Collins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Brady and her son, Tad Perryman. She was retired from Furniture Today where she worked as a sales representative, and was of the Christian faith. In her spare time Penny enjoyed the outdoors, especially planting flowers. Her father owned a lake house, so she never turned down the opportunity to spend time on a boat. She loved shopping for eccentric clothes for herself and also eccentric gifts for her loved ones. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids and spoiling them constantly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.