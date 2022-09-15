HPTNWS- 9-16-22 RAMSEY, PEGGY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Peggy Joyce Woodard Ramsey died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2022. She was born Jan. 12, 1939 in Elizabeth City, NC to Edward E. Woodard and Hazel Tillett Woodard. She was a graduate of Moyock High School. Upon completion of training at Moses Cone Hospital, Peggy began her career as an X-Ray technician.

While working at Martinsville Hospital, Peggy met and married John E. Ramsey Jr of Bassett, VA. They relocated to High Point, NC where they lived for over 60 years.

