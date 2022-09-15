HIGH POINT — Peggy Joyce Woodard Ramsey died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2022. She was born Jan. 12, 1939 in Elizabeth City, NC to Edward E. Woodard and Hazel Tillett Woodard. She was a graduate of Moyock High School. Upon completion of training at Moses Cone Hospital, Peggy began her career as an X-Ray technician.
While working at Martinsville Hospital, Peggy met and married John E. Ramsey Jr of Bassett, VA. They relocated to High Point, NC where they lived for over 60 years.
Peggy was a long-time member of Green Street Baptist Church where she served her Lord in many ways, but most notably as a sign-language interpreter for the deaf ministry.
She also served as an Arts and Crafts instructor for the residents at Wesleyan Arms Senior Living.
A gifted and talented artist, Peggy successfully pursued painting as a full-time career. Many clients commissioned her to paint for them, and she sold much of her work at local art shows.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Ramsey Jr. and her brother Norman Woodard. Surviving are her son, Paul Ramsey and wife Tina of Lewisville NC and their children Courtney Ramsey Smith (Morgan) and Chad Ramsey (fiancee Kara Parrish); her daughter Elizabeth Anne Ramsey Zadeits and husband, Bill of Cary, NC, and their children Rachel (fiance Michael Davidson), Abby and Macy. She is survived by her sister Myra Hughes (Don) of Thomasville.
A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice Home for the love and care provided to mom in her final days. Any memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
