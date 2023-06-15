HIGH POINT — Peggy Tobias Wainer, 88 on June 15, 2023.
Peggy was born Nov. 22, 1934, to Gertrude and Sam Tobias, a lifelong resident of High Point, Peggy graduated from High Point High School in 1952, then graduated from Duke University in 1956 with a degree in Sociology. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Tobias Swartzberg. On August 26, 1956, Peggy married Herbert Wainer while he was in the United States Air Force. Following his discharge, Peggy and Herbert returned to High Point, and were actively involved in the family operations of Tobias, Inc., a High Point women’s clothing store.
Peggy was a lifelong member of B’nai Israel Synagogue in High Point, where she was very active in all activities, concentrating on women’s programs. Her leadership with other members of B’nai Israel Sisterhood joined forces with the Church Women United members in 1972, and Mobile Meals of High Point was created. Her living legacy will be her leadership in the formation of the still existing Mobile Meals of High Point for over 50 years. The Mobile Meals program has served thousands of meals to recipients.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Herbert Scheyer Wainer, 3 children, Nancy Colegrove (Clark), of Cary, NC, Sam Wainer (Heidi), of Moab, UT, and Debbie Kiziah (Craig), of High Point; five grandchildren, Madison Bynum (Kip), Cole Kiziah (Kristen), Kai and Tobin Wainer, and Cassie White (James); and five beautiful great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Hebrew Cemetery in High Point, officiated by Barbara Collins, lay leader.
The family would like to offer sincere thanks for the wonderful care and concern by the staff at Westchester Manor at Providence Place. Also, appreciation to the caring personnel at Living Well at Home, which is part of our residence at Abbotswood at Irving Park in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mobile Meals of High Point, PO Box 6666, High Point, NC 27262, the Community Clinic of High Point, 779 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27262, or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made online at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
