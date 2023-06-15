HPTNWS- 6-16-23 WAINER, PEGGY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Peggy Tobias Wainer, 88 on June 15, 2023.

Peggy was born Nov. 22, 1934, to Gertrude and Sam Tobias, a lifelong resident of High Point, Peggy graduated from High Point High School in 1952, then graduated from Duke University in 1956 with a degree in Sociology. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Tobias Swartzberg. On August 26, 1956, Peggy married Herbert Wainer while he was in the United States Air Force. Following his discharge, Peggy and Herbert returned to High Point, and were actively involved in the family operations of Tobias, Inc., a High Point women’s clothing store.