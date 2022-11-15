RAMSEUR — Peggy Soles Fox, 60, of Ramseur, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at her home. She was born Dec. 17, 1961 to Dossie and Mildred Soles.
Surviving are her husband, Randy Fox Sr., sons Bradley Mulkey, Bruce and Randy Fox Jr.; daughter Lia Fox and five grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, John (Sarah), Eugene, Robert (Barbara) and Tommy (Beverly) Soles, and twin sisters, Janet Price (Shelton) and Janice Tucker (Keith),
