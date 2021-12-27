THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Peggy Smith Holt, 87, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on Nov. 21, 1934, in High Point to the late Ernest Howard Smith and Pauline Sexton Hardy. Peggy worked many years in the textile industry and she and her husband were former owners of Unity Exxon “Chicken Shack” in Thomasville. She was a faithful member of Charity Baptist Church and she enjoyed working in her garden and crocheting in her spare time. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and she’ll be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Frederick “Bud” Holt Jr.; two sisters, Libby, and Dee; and four brothers, Glenn, Oscar, Darrell, and Craig.
Surviving is her husband, Frederick “Warren” Holt, of the home; three daughters, Gwen Yates, of Thomasville, Beverly Messer (Dennis) of Lexington, and Cathy Hill (Randy) of Thomasville; two sons, Delbert “Jr” Houston (Deborah) of Thomasville, and Bill Holt (Lisa) of Alabama; four sisters, Ernestine Hyatt (Rick), Juanita Proctor, Pixie Cox (Lyman), and Sue Pell; 12 grandchildren, Tracy Roche, Chris Houston (Ae), Michael Houston (Kiley), Josh Yates, Kasey Gray (Sam), Danielle Trimnal (Charlie), Jennifer Hill, Josh Hill, Nick Holt (Boomie), Kristyn Holt, Cody Messer (Torie), and Melissa Conrad (Randy); and 23 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. at JC Green & Sons Chapel, with Pastor Elton Wilborne officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, 6835 Charity Church Lane, High Point, N.C. 27263, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
