TRINITY — Peggy Marie Pierce Pugh, age 87, passed away on Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at The Meridian Center in High Point, NC.

Peggy was born on August 15, 1935 at the family home place in Trinity, NC. She was the daughter of Harvey Allen Pierce and Tressie Leota Robbins Pierce. Peggy attended Poplar Ridge Friends School and was employed briefly in the hosiery industry before becoming a full time homemaker. She was well known throughout the community for her delicious southern home cooking and beautifully decorated cakes. However, her favorite activities were caring for and spending time with her children and grandchildren – who will tremendously miss her love and devotion.

