TRINITY — Peggy Marie Pierce Pugh, age 87, passed away on Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at The Meridian Center in High Point, NC.
Peggy was born on August 15, 1935 at the family home place in Trinity, NC. She was the daughter of Harvey Allen Pierce and Tressie Leota Robbins Pierce. Peggy attended Poplar Ridge Friends School and was employed briefly in the hosiery industry before becoming a full time homemaker. She was well known throughout the community for her delicious southern home cooking and beautifully decorated cakes. However, her favorite activities were caring for and spending time with her children and grandchildren – who will tremendously miss her love and devotion.
On January 20, 1956, she married the love of her life, Arnold Dean Pugh, who predeceased her. In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was predeceased by eight brothers and three sisters and her much loved grandson, Matthew Strader.
She is survived by her five children, Kevin Pugh and wife, Tammie, of Asheboro, NC, Karen Pugh of Trinity, NC, Lisa Strader and husband, Michael, of Mount Holly, NC, Tommy Pugh of Trinity, NC and Venetta Worrell and husband, Gareth, of Archdale, NC and three grandchildren, Krystal Strader of Gastonia, NC, Heather Pugh of Asheboro, NC and Phillip Strader and wife, Lauren, of Raleigh, NC. Peggy is also survived by her sister, Nora Lee Myers and husband, Paul, of Altamonte Springs, FL.
A service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held on Monday morning, November 28, at 11 o’clock, from the graveside at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting Cemetery, with Pastor John Sides officiating. Her family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Pugh family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.