HIGH POINT — Peggy Kemp Weaver, age 92, passed away March 21, 2023. She was born Feb. 27, 1931, the daughter of the late Thomas Alton and Ruth Cranford Kemp.

Peggy lived in the High Point area all her life. She was a devoted member of Brentwood Baptist Church of High Point for 30 years, where she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of Shining Light Baptist Church up until her sickness. She also loved serving in the afterschool care program at Shining Light Academy.

