HIGH POINT — Peggy Kemp Weaver, age 92, passed away March 21, 2023. She was born Feb. 27, 1931, the daughter of the late Thomas Alton and Ruth Cranford Kemp.
Peggy lived in the High Point area all her life. She was a devoted member of Brentwood Baptist Church of High Point for 30 years, where she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of Shining Light Baptist Church up until her sickness. She also loved serving in the afterschool care program at Shining Light Academy.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Ava Weaver Goodman (Dr. J. Barry Goodman) of Shelby NC, Joy Weaver Milliren (Dr. Karl Milliren) of Thomasville NC, Mandy Weaver Beal (Jay Beal) of Thomasville NC; grandchildren, Andy Goodman (Kristen), Josh Goodman, Bryant Milliren Jr. (Jen), Matthew Milliren (Jacqueline), Rebecca Beal, Carley Beal Hill (Keifer); great-grandchildren, Sophie Milliren, Henry Goodman, Ruby Goodman, and two more due this summer, Emerie Martin and Brooks Hill; and siblings, Richard Kemp and Iva Jean Kemp Marshburn.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Harvey Ruben Weaver; and brothers, Tommy Kemp and David Kemp.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Shining Light Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Following the service, interment will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in High Point.
The family is in the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of High Point. Online condolences may be expressed at SechrestDavisPhillipsAvenue.com – select obituaries.
