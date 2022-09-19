LEXINGTON — Peggy Joyce Tuttle Lohr, 91, of Remer Regan Road, Lexington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Peggy was born August 4, 1931 in Davidson County, NC to the late Carl and Nannie Black Tuttle. She worked as a seamstress at Carolina Underwear for over 26 years. Peggy liked to quilt and crochet in her spare time. She loved spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Alton Lohr and several siblings
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Swaney and husband Ron, Lynn Holder and husband David, all of Thomasville; four grandchildren, Mark Swaney and wife Amber, Shandra Faw, Greg Swaney and wife Melissa, Jay Holder and wife Claudette; 13 great-grandchildren, Trevor, Trent, Kaylee, Dylan, Colby, Trey, Ashley, Tyler (Kaylin), Chloe, Colton, Alura, Hallie, Shaina; two great great-grandchildren, Braden, Kyler; one sister, Janice Morris and husband Larry of Thomasville; several extended family members.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends following the graveside service. No formal visitation or public viewing will be held.
