LEXINGTON — Peggy Joyce Tuttle Lohr, 91, of Remer Regan Road, Lexington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Thomasville Medical Center.

Peggy was born August 4, 1931 in Davidson County, NC to the late Carl and Nannie Black Tuttle. She worked as a seamstress at Carolina Underwear for over 26 years. Peggy liked to quilt and crochet in her spare time. She loved spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Alton Lohr and several siblings

