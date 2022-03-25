HIGH POINT — Peggy Joyce Bynum Allen truly fulfilled this scripture and was blessed with a long and prosperous life. She peacefully entered into her eternal rest on Thursday; March 24, 2022.
She was born in High Point, North Carolina on Feb. 8, 1932 to the late Thomas Jefferson and Nora Headen Bynum. Her age at death: 90 years; 1 month and 17 days. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 wonderful years, Fred Douglas Allen Sr.; two sons, Fred “Erich” Douglas Allen III and Broderick “Tony” Devon Allen; three brothers, Willis Bynum, Robert Earl Bynum Sr. and Ronald Lee Bynum; and two sisters, Alyce Bynum Jones and Nora Yvonne Bynum.
Peggy received her early education at William Penn High School, class of 1951. Peggy matriculated at Howard University, where she married her high school sweetheart; Fred Douglas Allen Jr., before deploying to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. She later attended North Carolina A&T State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Always a God-fearing woman, she gave selfishly of herself, her time and labor. Peggy raised her children at St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, where she served in numerous capacities but most enjoyably, singing on the Sanctuary Choir and serving as “Choir Mother” for the infamous Voices of Zion youth choir. Currently, Peggy attended Greater First United Baptist Church, where she was revered as a “Mother of the Church” and served on the Sanctuary Choir and Women’s Ministry.
Left to cherish a legacy of love and fond memories are two children, Joyce Yvette Allen and Alvin Vincent Allen, Washington, DC; her adoring granddaughters, princesses Ashlee Joyce Crawford; Baltimore, MD. and Bianca Monet Crawford, Hyattsville, MD.; a devoted son-in-love, Dr. James Grover Crawford, two sisters, Bettye Bynum Davis, Concord, NC and Terrah Pauline Hinson (Alfred), High Point, NC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Greater First United Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Allen family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.