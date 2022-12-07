HPTNWS- 12-8-22 HUNT, PEGGY.jpg

TRINITY — Peggy Ann Dorsett Hunt, 82, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her residence.

She was born August 11, 1940, in Snow Camp and was the daughter of the late Winfred Steven and Beulah Summey Dorsett. Peggy was raised in Lexington and moved to Trinity after her marriage. She worked for many years with Hanes Hosiery and then worked as a cosmetologist. She retired as a sewer with Drexel Heritage Furniture. Peggy loved to travel, especially going to the mountains, and enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, and painting pottery. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

