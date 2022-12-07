TRINITY — Peggy Ann Dorsett Hunt, 82, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born August 11, 1940, in Snow Camp and was the daughter of the late Winfred Steven and Beulah Summey Dorsett. Peggy was raised in Lexington and moved to Trinity after her marriage. She worked for many years with Hanes Hosiery and then worked as a cosmetologist. She retired as a sewer with Drexel Heritage Furniture. Peggy loved to travel, especially going to the mountains, and enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, and painting pottery. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Fritts, Gladys Houser, and Virginia Whittington.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Owen McClain Hunt, whom she married on Dec. 17, 1960; son, Allan Hunt (Amanda) of Trinity; five grandsons, Zachary Hunt (Taylor), Avery Hunt (Autumn), Jacob Hunt, Matthew Storie (Christine) and Max Storie (Kelshia); three great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Crouse (Wayne) of Thomasville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Peggy’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Bill Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church Cemetery in Thomasville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hunt family.
