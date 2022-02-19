HIGH POINT — Mrs. Peggy McMinn Adams, 91, a resident of River Landing, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born September 27, 1930, in Starkville, MS, to the late Noel and Elizabeth McMinn.
On August 18, 1948, Peggy married the love of her life, the late Caleb Morris Adams who preceded her in death in 2009.
Peggy worked as a secretary at Sudduth Elementary School. She was a member of the Starkville Junior Auxiliary Chapter and the Civic Club.
In 1964, the family moved to High Point, North Carolina. Peggy was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of High Point. She served as President of the United Methodist Women and volunteered at the Parson’s Table. She served as President of the High Point Study Club and was a member of the High Point Newcomers Club.
Peggy was an avid bridge player, enjoyed playing golf and loved to dance. She was a charming, southern lady who cherished spending time with her family and many friends. In addition to her community work, her most important role was that of wife and Mother.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Bell, brother Samuel McMinn and dear Aunt Nell Brooks.
She is survived by her sons, Sid Adams and wife Karen of High Point, Ed Adams and his wife Sherri of Colfax; grandson, Tyler Adams and wife Jen of Rock Hill, South Carolina; granddaughter, Ashley Adams of Greenville, South Carolina; grandson, Mackenzie Adams of Raleigh; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at First United Methodist Church in High Point.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the nursing staff and all the special people at River Landing for the love and care they provided our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to be made in Peggy’s memory to First United Methodist Church, 512 North Main Street, High Point, North Carolina 27262 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
