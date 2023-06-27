THOMASVILLE — Pearl Prince Brown, 86, of Thomasville passed away Monday evening,
June 26, 2023 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
Pearl was born April 29, 1937 to the late Clifton H. Prince and Brookie Williams Prince in Tabor City. In her youth, she was honored as Miss Loris South Carolina. She was a faithful member of Greenwood Baptist Church and worked for many years at Thomasville Furniture Industries.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Debbie Fowler and husband Paul of Thomasville.
At the request of Pearl and to honor her wishes, no formal service will be held. Online condolences may be given at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
