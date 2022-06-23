TRINITY— Mrs. Martha Pauline Hunt Walker, 80, resident of Trinity, died June 22, 2022 at Hospice Home at High Point.
Pauline was born May 25, 1942 in Randolph County, a daughter to Archie and Esther Carrick Hunt. She was a resident of this area all her life and was of the Baptist faith. On Dec. 2, 1960, she married Billy Ray Walker who preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2010. Three sisters, Faye Trotter, Marie Hoover, and Bonnie Keck, and two brothers, Howard Hunt and Ray Hunt also preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Hicks (John “Corky”) of Archdale and Sharon Trogdon (Rickey) of Archdale; four grandchildren, Jennifer Dillard (Phillip), Ashley Hicks, Jason Trogdon (Brooke), and Kaylea Ross (Chris); and nine great grandchildren, Jamison, Kenzie, Jacobi, Aviana, Zelda, Jett, Mack, Tinsley, and Tatum.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Rodney Skipper officiating. Her interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior (1 – 2 p.m.) to the service at the funeral home and other times at Sharon and Tammy’s mother’s home in Trinity. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
