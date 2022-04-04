HIGH POINT — Pauline B. Etheridge, 80, passed away April 2, 2022, at Atrium Health in High Point. Arrangements are incomplete at People’s Funeral Service, Inc.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- A return to normalcy? High Point Market kicks off amid ongoing challenges
- Former Earth Fare building sold
- Floral wall takes form at High Point Market
- 4 accused of catalytic converter thefts
- Susan M. Andrews
- Elks Lodge awards Tiny House leader
- Man of the cloth? 7-year-old evangelist captivated High Pointers in 1937
- Kent Barr Hayworth
- Oyster Roast resumes going full-steam
- Dental school to take new approach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.