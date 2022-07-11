WALLBURG — Paula Michelle Plowucha, 48, of Wallburg passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born on July 20, 1973 in Guilford County, a daughter of Stanley Mark Plowucha and the late Rebecca Jean Embler Plowucha. Paula was a surgical technician with Atrium Health High Point Medical Center where she enjoyed her work and loved her peers. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and the ease in which she made her many friends.
Surviving of the home is her husband of 14 years, Jebediah Smith; father, Stan Plowucha of Winston-Salem; sons, Justin Mark Plowucha and Xander Balthazar Plowucha-Smith; and brother, Chip Schwab of Winston-Salem.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg with Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Memorial Park in High Point. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
