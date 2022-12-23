HIGH POINT — Paula Gayle Wheless, 81, a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 following a brief illness.
Paula was born in High Point, June 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Paul and Carolyn Thomas Wheless. She was a graduate of High Point Central and attended High Point College. Paula worked with Goodwill Industries for several years and was a member of Green Street Baptist Church. She had a gift for composing special family prayers and a great love for music, especially the Bee Gees and the Carpenters.
