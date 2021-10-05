HIGH POINT — Paul Thomas was born in High Point North Carolina. His birth took place on Nov. 17, 1941 and was born the son of the late Lucy Pearl Davis Fair. He was educated in the public schools of Guilford County, NC.
While in High Point he was employed at Rice Hosiery for many years. Mr. Thomas moved to Bennettsville, SC where he attended Level Green United Methodist Church. On Oct. 2, 2021 while at his home, Paul Thomas departed this life.
He leaves to cherish his memories, but not limited to: his wife Myra McCollum Thomas of the home; his two daughters, Paula Denise Thomas and Donna Yvette Thomas and one son, Bryant Graham all of High Point, NC; along with other close relatives and friends. Memorial tributes may be posted here or on Facebook at Quick’s Funeral Home.
Tune into Glory Radio FM 98.5 each evening at 7:30 p.m. for any updates. Service will be held graveside on Friday Oct. 8, 2021- 12 Noon at Level Green United Methodist Church- 842 Highway 9 West- Bennettsville, SC 29512. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear face masks and exercise social distancing.
