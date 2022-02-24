TRINITY — Paul Hamer Brigman Jr., 75, a resident of Trinity, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2022.
Paul was born Aug. 14, 1946, in High Point, a son of Dr. Paul and Lois Sylva Brigman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe Brigman.
He was a wonderful father and grandfather and is survived by his children, Whitney Heard (Bill) and Brack Brigman (Emilee); grandchildren, Hamer Brigman, Wills Heard, Bo Brigman and Lucy Larkin Heard; sister, Melissa Seats (Phil) and her children and grandchildren.
A resident of this area all his life, he had a long career in real estate. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made on Paul’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
