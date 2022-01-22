HIGH POINT – Paul Gilmer Walton gently departed for Heaven on January 20, 2022 at Hospice Home in High Point. Paul will be remembered for his love of family, friends, and his talent to repair anything mechanical.
The son of George and Bertha Walton, he grew up in High Point and retired in 2004 after a 40-year career as owner and operator of Paul Walton’s GM Service Center.
Paul was an early pioneer of stock car racing, competing at many regional tracks and winning numerous championships, including the 1955 North Carolina Amateur Championship. He was a regular competitor at Bowman Gray Stadium throughout the 1960s and 1970s and remained involved in stock car racing as his health permitted.
Paul was preceded by his parents, his wife of 62-years, Ruth, brothers Dewey, Vance, and Glenn, nephew Bruce Lassiter, and great grandson, Grayson Watson. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Paula Barkley of High Point, granddaughter Leigh Ann Weigold of Navarre, FL, grandson Lucas Nelson and wife Tabitha of Winston-Salem, and his great granddaughter, Novah Claire Nelson.
The family wishes to thank Paul’s caregiver, Sue Peach, for the care and friendship she provided to Paul.
At Paul’s request, no funeral service will be held. A memorial celebration of Paul will be held in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul’s memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point NC 27262
“God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put His arms around you and whispered, “Come with me.” With tearful eyes we watched you suffer, and saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, working hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the Best.”
